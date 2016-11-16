Trump win is an opportunity for UK-U.S. trading relationship: PM May

LONDON (Reuters) - Donald Trump's election win provides an opportunity for Britain's trading relationship with the United States, British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.

During the presidential campaign Trump rejected a comment by President Barack Obama that if Britain voted to leave the European Union it would be at "the back of the queue" for a U.S. trade deal, saying it wouldn't make any difference to him.

"I think we now have an opportunity in a trading relationship with the United States of America. That is something which, at a very early stage, I will want to be discussing with President-elect Trump," May told parliament.