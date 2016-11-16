FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Trump win is an opportunity for UK-U.S. trading relationship: PM May
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
November 16, 2016 / 1:01 PM / 9 months ago

Trump win is an opportunity for UK-U.S. trading relationship: PM May

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May waits to greet Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban at Downing Street in London, Britain, November 9, 2016.Toby Melville

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Donald Trump's election win provides an opportunity for Britain's trading relationship with the United States, British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.

During the presidential campaign Trump rejected a comment by President Barack Obama that if Britain voted to leave the European Union it would be at "the back of the queue" for a U.S. trade deal, saying it wouldn't make any difference to him.

"I think we now have an opportunity in a trading relationship with the United States of America. That is something which, at a very early stage, I will want to be discussing with President-elect Trump," May told parliament.

Reporting by William James and Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper

