Britain considering inviting Trump for state visit: May's spokeswoman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is considering whether Queen Elizabeth should invite U.S. President-elect Donald Trump for a state visit next year, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.

The Sunday Times newspaper reported at the weekend that the Queen would invite Trump to Britain to try to cement close ties between the two countries.

"An invitation for a state visit is one of the things that is under consideration following the election of a new U.S. president," May's spokeswoman told reporters. "One of the issues under consideration is the 2017 state visits."