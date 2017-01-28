FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says he will defer to Defense Secretary Mattis on waterboarding
January 27, 2017 / 7:06 PM / 7 months ago

Trump says he will defer to Defense Secretary Mattis on waterboarding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he would defer to Defense Secretary James Mattis regarding the use of waterboarding as an intelligence-gathering tool, even though Trump said he still believes the practice works.

Trump said Mattis does not "necessarily believe" in waterboarding and other enhanced interrogation techniques, which many lawmakers and other rights groups denounce as torture.

"I don't necessarily agree, but I would tell you that he will override because I'm giving him that power," Trump said of Mattis during a joint press conference at the White House with visiting British Prime Minister Theresa May.

"I happen to feel that it does work. I've been open about that for a long period of time. But I am going with our leaders," Trump said.

Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

