5 months ago
Trump budget plan to propose major cuts for State Dept., EPA: NY Times
March 15, 2017 / 9:52 PM / 5 months ago

Trump budget plan to propose major cuts for State Dept., EPA: NY Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the American Center for Mobility for American Manufactured Vehicles in Ypsilanti Township, Michigan, U.S. March 15, 2017.Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A budget proposal to be released by President Donald Trump on Thursday will call for spending cuts of 28 percent for the State Department and 31 percent for the Environmental Protection Agency, The New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing congressional staff members familiar with the plan.

The budget plan for fiscal 2018 will also propose a big reduction in the State Department's Food for Peace program and elimination of a Transportation Department program that subsidizes flights to rural U.S. airports, the Times reported.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Leslie Adler

