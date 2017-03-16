FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump budget preserves aid for Israel, other countries being evaluated: State Dept.
March 16, 2017 / 7:31 PM / 5 months ago

Trump budget preserves aid for Israel, other countries being evaluated: State Dept.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Acting State Department Spokesperson Mark Toner speaks during a news briefing at the State Department in Washington, U.S., March 7, 2017.Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Thursday that President Donald Trump's proposed budget for the 2018 fiscal year would not reduce U.S. aid to Israel but that assistance levels to other nations, including Egypt and Jordan, were still being evaluated.

"Our assistance to Israel is ... guaranteed and that reflects obviously our strong commitment to one of our strongest partners and allies," State Department spokesman Mark Toner said.

"With respect to other assistance levels, foreign military assistance levels, those are still being evaluated and decisions are going to be made going forward," Toner added, noting that treaty obligations would be a factor. The United States provides assistance to Jordan and Egypt as part of their peace treaties with Israel.

(This version of the story corrects headline by adding dropped word "preserves")

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Tim Ahmann

