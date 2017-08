White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Mick Mulvaney (R) speaks with reporters after being introduced by spokesman Sean Spicer (L) during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington U.S. February 27, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said on Wednesday he expects that he will be releasing the Trump administration's fiscal 2018 federal budget plans on March 15.

Mulvaney, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, told MSNBC: "I think we'll actually release the budget a week from today."