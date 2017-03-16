FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Proposed cuts to State Dept. budget worry House Foreign Affairs chair
March 16, 2017 / 7:36 PM / 5 months ago

Proposed cuts to State Dept. budget worry House Foreign Affairs chair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican head of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Thursday he was worried about the Trump administration's proposal to deeply cut the State Department budget for the 2018 fiscal year.

"I am very concerned that deep cuts to our diplomacy will hurt efforts to combat terrorism, distribute critical humanitarian aid, and promote opportunities for American workers," Foreign Affairs Chairman Ed Royce said in a statement.

He noted that the cuts come as the United States is fighting Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria and millions of people are at risk of starvation around the world.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

