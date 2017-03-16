FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ryan says Trump playing constructive role on healthcare
March 16, 2017 / 3:28 PM / 5 months ago

Ryan says Trump playing constructive role on healthcare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday that President Donald Trump is playing a constructive role in new health care legislation and helping bridge differences among congressional Republicans.

"This president is getting deeply involved," Ryan said at a news briefing. "He is helping bridge gaps in our conference. He is a constructive force to help us get to a resolution so that we get consensus on how to repeal and replace Obamacare."

Reporting by David Morgan and Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander

