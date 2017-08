FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump takes the stage for a rally at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S. March 20, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is not considering a carbon tax, a White House official said on Tuesday.

On Feb. 8, Trump administration officials met with a group of Republican elder statesman who called for a $40 per ton tax on carbon emissions to fend off global climate change.

In response to that meeting, the White House official said: "The Trump Administration is not considering a carbon tax."