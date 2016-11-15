FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Republican Ben Carson opts against job in Trump Cabinet
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
November 15, 2016 / 4:39 PM / 9 months ago

Republican Ben Carson opts against job in Trump Cabinet

Steve Holland

1 Min Read

Ben Carson introduces Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., August 25, 2016.Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson, a former 2016 Republican presidential candidate who is an adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, has opted against accepting a Cabinet position in the Trump administration, his spokesman said on Tuesday.

Carson, a popular writer and speaker in conservative circles, has been a close adviser to Trump and is a vice chairman of Trump's transition team.

He has been mentioned as a possible secretary of health and human services or education.

Carson's business manager, Armstrong Williams, said Carson has made clear he has no experience in running a federal bureaucracy.

"Dr. Carson doesn't feel like that's the best way for him to serve the president-elect," Williams told Reuters.

He said Carson would remain a close adviser of Trump and a friend. "His life has not prepared him to be a Cabinet secretary," Williams said.

Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Alistair Bell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.