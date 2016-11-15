House Democrats push back leadership vote: Democratic aide
WASHINGTON Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday moved to postpone a vote on their next leader until Nov. 30, a Democratic aide said.
WASHINGTON Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson, a former 2016 Republican presidential candidate who is an adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, has opted against accepting a Cabinet position in the Trump administration, his spokesman said on Tuesday.
Carson, a popular writer and speaker in conservative circles, has been a close adviser to Trump and is a vice chairman of Trump's transition team.
He has been mentioned as a possible secretary of health and human services or education.
Carson's business manager, Armstrong Williams, said Carson has made clear he has no experience in running a federal bureaucracy.
"Dr. Carson doesn't feel like that's the best way for him to serve the president-elect," Williams told Reuters.
He said Carson would remain a close adviser of Trump and a friend. "His life has not prepared him to be a Cabinet secretary," Williams said.
WASHINGTON U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady on Tuesday said Republicans should defend free trade and the party should defend the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) in the new Congress.
WASHINGTON Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has emerged as a leading candidate to be U.S. secretary of state for President-elect Donald Trump, a source familiar with the situation said on Monday.