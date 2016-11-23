FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Ben Carson offered HUD post, will consider it: Carson spokesman
#Politics
November 23, 2016 / 12:17 AM / 9 months ago

Ben Carson offered HUD post, will consider it: Carson spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Ben Carson listens to a question from a reporter during a campaign stop in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 23, 2016.Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has offered the post of secretary of housing and urban development to former presidential candidate Ben Carson, who will consider it over the Thanksgiving holiday, a Carson spokesman said on Tuesday.

"The president-elected asked him to consider it and he's considering it," Carson spokesman Armstrong Williams said. Carson, a retired surgeon, dropped out of the 2016 presidential race in March and backed Trump.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

