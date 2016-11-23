Ben Carson offered HUD post, will consider it: Carson spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Ben Carson listens to a question from a reporter during a campaign stop in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 23, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has offered the post of secretary of housing and urban development to former presidential candidate Ben Carson, who will consider it over the Thanksgiving holiday, a Carson spokesman said on Tuesday.

"The president-elected asked him to consider it and he's considering it," Carson spokesman Armstrong Williams said. Carson, a retired surgeon, dropped out of the 2016 presidential race in March and backed Trump.