9 months ago
Carson talks with Trump team, says he can make 'inner cities great'
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
November 23, 2016 / 5:23 PM / 9 months ago

Carson talks with Trump team, says he can make 'inner cities great'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump listens to former presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson during a meetig with local small business leaders before a campaign rally in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., in this October 13, 2016 file photo.Mike Segar

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Republican rival-turned-supporter Ben Carson on Wednesday said he could serve a role under Donald Trump after talks with the president-elect's team.

Carson had been offered the job leading the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, a Carson spokesman said on Tuesday.

"After serious discussions with the Trump transition team, I feel that I can make a significant contribution particularly to making our inner cities great for everyone," Carson, a former presidential candidate, wrote on Facebook.

"An announcement is forthcoming about my role in helping to make America great again," he added.

Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by W Simon

