Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump listens to former presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson during a meetig with local small business leaders before a campaign rally in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., in this October 13, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON Former Republican rival-turned-supporter Ben Carson on Wednesday said he could serve a role under Donald Trump after talks with the president-elect's team.

Carson had been offered the job leading the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, a Carson spokesman said on Tuesday.

"After serious discussions with the Trump transition team, I feel that I can make a significant contribution particularly to making our inner cities great for everyone," Carson, a former presidential candidate, wrote on Facebook.

"An announcement is forthcoming about my role in helping to make America great again," he added.

