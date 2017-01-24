FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate panel approves Carson for housing secretary post
January 24, 2017 / 4:43 PM / 7 months ago

U.S. Senate panel approves Carson for housing secretary post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

US Housing and Urban Development Secretary nominee Dr. Ben Carson arrives for the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20, 2017, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.Saul Loeb/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ben Carson, President Donald Trump's nominee to lead U.S. housing policy, won approval on Tuesday from the Senate committee reviewing the qualifications of the retired neurosurgeon and former Republican presidential candidate.

The endorsement by the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, by a voice vote shown on its website, cleared the way for a full Senate vote on Carson's appointment as secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Carson, 65, had promised senators on the committee during a confirmation hearing that he would monitor any potential conflicts of interest between his agency and properties controlled by real estate mogul Trump.

He also told lawmakers during a hearing on Jan. 12 that he was fit to lead HUD, an agency that offers housing to the poor, even though he has sometimes criticized its work.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

