8 months ago
Oracle CEO Catz to join Trump transition team, remain at Oracle
#Politics
December 15, 2016 / 8:57 PM / 8 months ago

Oracle CEO Catz to join Trump transition team, remain at Oracle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oracle co-CEO Safra Catz enters Trump Tower ahead of a meeting of technology leaders with President-elect Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 14, 2016.Andrew Kelly

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Oracle Corp Chief Executive Safra Catz will join the executive committee of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's transition team, and she will remain at the company in the process, Oracle spokeswoman Deborah Hellinger said on Thursday.

Catz was one of several technology industry executives who met with Trump this week, and she went into the meeting saying that her industry would be better off if Trump reformed the tax code, negotiated better trade deals and reduced regulation.

Reporting by Peter Henderson; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
