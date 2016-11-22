Mexico's Foreign Minister Claudia Ruiz Massieu (L) and her Guatemalan counterpart Carlos Raul Morales attend a news conference over measures to protect migrants living in the U.S. in response to Donald Trump winning the U.S. presidency, Guatemala City, Guatemala, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Mexico's Foreign Minister Claudia Ruiz Massieu (R) and her Honduran counterpart Maria Dolores Aguero attend a news conference over measures to protect migrants living in the U.S. in response to Donald Trump winning the U.S. presidency, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

GUATEMALA CITY The foreign ministers of Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala met on Monday to form a strategy to protect their migrants in the United States, in a show of regional solidarity following Donald Trump's win in the U.S. presidential election.

Trump's election upset has sent shockwaves through Mexico and Central America, which rely heavily on U.S. remittances and bilateral trade with their rich northern neighbor.

Trump romped to victory in the Nov. 8 election by vowing to end illegal immigration and re-examine trade treaties that he said have led U.S. firms to ship jobs south to lower-wage economies.

During his election campaign, Trump said he plans to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border, insisting that Mexico will pay for it.

Many of the migrants bound for the United States hail from the poor nations of Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, and there are concerns that Trump's promise to deport millions would have grave repercussions in Central American countries with few jobs and shaky security.

On Monday, at a meeting in Guatemala City, the foreign ministers of the Central American countries asked Mexico for help to create a migrant protection network, liaise for coordination with U.S. authorities, and to meet regularly for regional talks.

Claudia Ruiz Massieu, Mexico's foreign minister, said the U.S. immigration policy remained unchanged at the moment, and added Mexico's focus on human rights and deepening bilateral links, including at the border, was unshaken.

"Mexico is in a situation of alertness, strengthening our services and capabilities to reach wherever our community is," she said.

Reuters reported last week that Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador had agreed seek support from Mexico, and work together to forge a joint strategy in response to Trump's surprise win.

With his inauguration set for Jan. 20, President-elect Trump is currently picking his cabinet.

(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)