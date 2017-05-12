Trump nominates former fund manager Quintenz to serve on CFTC: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald J. Trump nominated Brian Quintenz, a former fund manager, consultant and congressional policy adviser, to serve as commissioner on the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the White House said in a statement on Friday.

Quintenz, who founded and was managing principal at Saeculum Capital Management LLC for three years ending in 2016, was nominated to serve the remainder of a five-year term ending on April 13, 2020, the statement said.