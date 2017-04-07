FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Trump, celebrity chef settle lawsuit over scrapped restaurant plan
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 7, 2017 / 5:21 PM / 4 months ago

Trump, celebrity chef settle lawsuit over scrapped restaurant plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Chef Jose Andres arrives to be honored at the Time 100 Gala in New York, April 24, 2012.Lucas Jackson/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump and celebrity chef Jose Andres have reached a settlement over a scrapped deal for a restaurant in Trump's Washington hotel, the parties said in a statement on Friday.

Trump filed a lawsuit against Andres in August 2015 after the chef canceled his plans for a restaurant in Trump's hotel following comments Trump had made about Mexicans.

As a presidential candidate, Trump called Mexicans "rapists" and "murderers," causing the Spanish-born chef who specializes in Mexican food to take offense.

At the time, Andres said the comments were disparaging to all immigrants.

Trump sued Andres for $10 million over a breach of contract and Andres counter-sued.

The Trump organization and Andres's company, ThinkFoodGroup, did not release the terms of the settlement in the joint statement.

Donald Trump Jr., son of the president, said in the statement, "I am glad that we are able to put this matter behind us and move forward as friends."

Before the settlement, the two parties were set to hold a pretrial conference in May in D.C. Superior Court.

Reporting by Julia Edwards Ainsley; Editing by Bernadette Baum

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.