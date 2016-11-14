Trump's team seeks top-secret clearance for his children: CBS News

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican President-elect Donald Trump's team has asked the White House to explore the possibility of getting his children top-secret security clearances, CBS News said on Monday, citing unnamed sources.
Daughter Ivanka, sons Eric and Donald Jr. and son-in-law Jared Kushner were close advisers to Trump's campaign and are part of his transition team announced on Friday. The CBS report did not specify for which Trump children top-secret clearance was being sought.
Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by David Alexander