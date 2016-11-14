FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Trump's team seeks top-secret clearance for his children: CBS News
November 14, 2016 / 11:46 PM / 9 months ago

Trump's team seeks top-secret clearance for his children: CBS News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(L-R) Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump attend the ground breaking of the Trump International Hotel at the Old Post Office Building in Washington July 23, 2014.Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican President-elect Donald Trump's team has asked the White House to explore the possibility of getting his children top-secret security clearances, CBS News said on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

Daughter Ivanka, sons Eric and Donald Jr. and son-in-law Jared Kushner were close advisers to Trump's campaign and are part of his transition team announced on Friday. The CBS report did not specify for which Trump children top-secret clearance was being sought.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by David Alexander

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by David Alexander
