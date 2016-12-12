FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Merkel says Germany to stick to 'one China' policy
December 12, 2016 / 1:40 PM / 8 months ago

Merkel says Germany to stick to 'one China' policy

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, December 9, 2016.Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will not change its "one China" policy, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday, distancing herself from comments by President-elect Donald Trump that the United States could reconsider its long-held policy that Taiwan is part of China.

"We still stand by a 'one China' policy and we will not change our stance," Merkel told a news conference with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic when asked about Trump's remarks questioning nearly four decades of U.S. policy.

China said on Monday it was seriously concerned by Trump's comments, adding that cooperation was "out of the question" if Washington could not recognize Beijing's core interest on Taiwan.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Michelle Martin; Editing by Paul Carrel

