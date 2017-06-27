U.S. President Donald Trump (R) holds an umbrella over U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad, former governor of Iowa, as they arrive together aboard Air Force One at Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, U.S. June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump is growing increasingly frustrated with China over its inaction on North Korea and bilateral trade issues and is now considering possible trade actions against Beijing, three senior administration officials told Reuters.

The officials said Trump was impatient with China and was looking at a range of options, including tariffs on steel imports, which have previously been discussed by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

Whether he would actually take action remains unclear. In April, Trump backed off from a threat to withdraw from NAFTA after he said that Canadian and Mexican leaders telephoned him asking him to halt a planned executive order in favor of opening discussions.

(Reporting By Steve Holland, editing by Caren Bohan and Ross Colvin)