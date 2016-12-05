Kissinger says impressed by China's 'calm reaction' to Trump's Taiwan call

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said on Monday he was impressed by the Chinese leadership's calm reaction to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's call last week with the president of Taiwan.

"At this moment I've been very impressed at the calm reaction of the Chinese leadership, which suggests a determination to see whether a calm dialogue can be developed," Kissinger said at an event sponsored by the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations.