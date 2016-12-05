FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kissinger says impressed by China's 'calm reaction' to Trump's Taiwan call
December 5, 2016 / 11:36 PM / in 9 months

Kissinger says impressed by China's 'calm reaction' to Trump's Taiwan call

Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (L) meets China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China December 2, 2016.Nicolas Asouri/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said on Monday he was impressed by the Chinese leadership's calm reaction to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's call last week with the president of Taiwan.

"At this moment I've been very impressed at the calm reaction of the Chinese leadership, which suggests a determination to see whether a calm dialogue can be developed," Kissinger said at an event sponsored by the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander

