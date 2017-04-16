North Korea detains American for 'attempting to subvert country': KCNA
SEOUL North Korea said on Wednesday an American man it had detained in late April was being held for committing what it described as "hostile acts".
U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday defended his reversal on whether to call China a currency manipulator, saying on Twitter that China was helping with the North Korean problem.
"Why would I call China a currency manipulator when they are working with us on the North Korean problem? We will see what happens!" Trump said on Twitter.
(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Alison Williams)
