How one U.S. state is leading the charge to dismantle Obamacare
FRANKFORT, Ky./SAN FRANCISCO For nearly three years, Democrats and former President Barack Obama pointed to Kentucky as one of the Affordable Care Act’s biggest success stories.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump's nominee to be the U.S. ambassador to China said on Tuesday that China can do more to push North Korea to curb its nuclear program, although he did not initially offer any specifics.
"I think there's other things they can do diplomatically and economically to send a clear signal that they, as well as the United States and other countries in the world, do not tolerate this expansion of nuclear technology and missiles," Iowa's Republican governor, Terry Branstad, said at his U.S. Senate confirmation hearing.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
FRANKFORT, Ky./SAN FRANCISCO For nearly three years, Democrats and former President Barack Obama pointed to Kentucky as one of the Affordable Care Act’s biggest success stories.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Defense Department is finalizing a lease on a privately owned apartment in New York's Trump Tower for the White House Military Office to use for supporting President Donald Trump without providing any benefit to Trump or his organization, according to a Pentagon letter seen by Reuters.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee for Army secretary, Mark Green, withdrew his name from consideration for the position, a White House official said on Friday.