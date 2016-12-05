U.S. reaffirms 'One China' policy to Beijing after Trump: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has been in touch with Chinese officials to reassure them that it is adhering to the "One China" policy after President-elect Donald Trump's telephone call with the Taiwan's leader last week.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said U.S. officials reiterated "our country's continued commitment to a one-China policy."

The policy has been in place for 40 years and is focused on promoting and preserving peace and stability in the strait separating China and Taiwan, which is in U.S. interests, Earnest said. "If the president-elect's team has a different aim, I'll leave it to them to describe," he said.