A post-Trump SEC could shake up current policy
WASHINGTON It will be a new day at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after President-elect Donald Trump installs his choice to run the agency.
WASHINGTON Republican President-elect Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was not trying to get security clearance for his children, which would allow them access to classified government information.
"I am not trying to get 'top level security clearance' for my children. This was a typically false news story," the New York real estate magnate said in a Twitter post.
Trump was referring to media reports on Monday that he was seeking security clearance for three of his children and his son-in-law.
Such clearance would allow Trump to discuss matters of national security with his daughter, Ivanka, sons Eric and Donald Jr. and son-in-law Jared Kushner. Federal law prohibits him from hiring family members to serve in his administration, but all four played key advisory roles through the campaign.
Trump has insisted that to avoid conflicts of interest, his children would run his sprawling business operations once he assumed the presidency.
NEW YORK President-elect Donald Trump will last no more than four years in the White House, a period when corporations and Wall Street will retain the upper hand over the struggling workers who helped elect him in a populist wave, bond manager Bill Gross of Janus Capital Group Inc said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives nominated Speaker Paul Ryan on Tuesday for re-election to his post next year, as lawmakers giddy with election success smoothed over their differences and pledged to unite behind Republican President-elect Donald Trump.