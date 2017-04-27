WASHINGTON Advisers to President Donald Trump held a meeting at the White House on Thursday to discuss whether the United States should remain in the Paris global climate deal and will likely meet again in May before making a final decision, an administration source said.

The advisers are likely on track to reach a final decision before a Group of Seven meeting in late May, the source said. Nearly 200 countries struck the Paris deal in 2015 to fight climate change by taking actions such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Leslie Adler)