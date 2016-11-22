FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Trump says keeping 'open mind' on climate change: New York Times
#Environment
November 22, 2016 / 6:42 PM / 9 months ago

Trump says keeping 'open mind' on climate change: New York Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump gestures to the news media as he appears outside the main clubhouse at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., November 20, 2016.Mike Segar

(Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Tuesday he thinks there is some connection between climate change and human activity and "clean air is vitally important," a New York Times reporter said in a tweet.

Trump, who met Times reporters and editors in New York, "says he is keeping 'an open mind'" on the issue, the Times' reporter wrote on Twitter.

Trump has previously called man-made global warming a hoax. "I think there is some connectivity" between humans and climate change, Trump said in the Times interview.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Doina Chiacu

