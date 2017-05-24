FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Trump has not yet made final decision on Paris climate deal: Tillerson
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
May 24, 2017 / 2:51 PM / 3 months ago

Trump has not yet made final decision on Paris climate deal: Tillerson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has not yet made a final decision on whether the United States will remain a party to the Paris climate accords but will do so only after this week, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One as Trump flew to Brussels from Rome on a European tour, Tillerson said Trump would take up whether to stay in the accord to cap global emissions when he gets back to Washington at the weekend.

"The president indicated that we were still thinking about that, that he hasn't made a final decision," Tillerson told reporters, adding that he was unsure whether Trump discussed climate change with Pope Francis earlier in the day but that he had done so with a senior Vatican official.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.