9 months ago
Trump lukewarm on opening Clinton probes: New York Times
#Politics
November 22, 2016 / 6:36 PM / 9 months ago

Trump lukewarm on opening Clinton probes: New York Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President-elect Donald Trump showed little appetite for instigating investigations of former Democratic presidential rival Hillary Clinton, although he did not take the option off the table, according to tweets from a New York Times reporter.

Trump said "no" when asked if he would rule out investigating Clinton over her family's charity or her use of a private email server while U.S. secretary of state, according to Twitter posts during his interview with the newspaper.

But he said he did not want to "hurt the Clintons" and wants to move on. "I'm not looking to go back and go through this," Trump said, according to the Times reporter.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

