Senator Dan Coats (R-IN) stops to speak to the news media after a meeting at Trump Tower with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in New York, U.S., November 30, 2016.

(Reuters) - Former Republican Senator Dan Coats of Indiana is the leading candidate to serve as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's director of national intelligence, NBC News reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the discussions.

Coats met with Trump on Nov. 30 at Trump Tower in New York City.