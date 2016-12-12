Goldman's Cohn to accept key economic post: CNBC

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's (GS.N) President and Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn will shortly accept the post to head the National Economic Council (NEC), CNBC reported, citing a source.
The NEC coordinates economic policy across agencies, a key role for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's promise to jumpstart the economy after years of tepid growth.
Cohn, 56, would follow former Goldman executives Robert Rubin and Stephen Friedman in running the NEC.
Goldman Sachs declined to comment.
Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto