Goldman's Cohn to accept key economic post: CNBC

Gary Cohn, Goldman Sachs Group Inc president and chief operating officer, arrives for a meeting at Trump Tower to speak with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in New York, U.S., November 29, 2016.

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's (GS.N) President and Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn will shortly accept the post to head the National Economic Council (NEC), CNBC reported, citing a source.

The NEC coordinates economic policy across agencies, a key role for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's promise to jumpstart the economy after years of tepid growth.

Cohn, 56, would follow former Goldman executives Robert Rubin and Stephen Friedman in running the NEC.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment.