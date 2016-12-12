FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman's Cohn to accept key economic post: CNBC
December 12, 2016 / 2:46 PM / 8 months ago

Goldman's Cohn to accept key economic post: CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Gary Cohn, Goldman Sachs Group Inc president and chief operating officer, arrives for a meeting at Trump Tower to speak with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in New York, U.S., November 29, 2016.Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's (GS.N) President and Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn will shortly accept the post to head the National Economic Council (NEC), CNBC reported, citing a source.

The NEC coordinates economic policy across agencies, a key role for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's promise to jumpstart the economy after years of tepid growth.

Cohn, 56, would follow former Goldman executives Robert Rubin and Stephen Friedman in running the NEC.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
