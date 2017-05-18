FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says, speaking for himself, there was no collusion with Russia
May 18, 2017 / 8:43 PM / 3 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Thursday said the appointment of a special counsel to investigate possible collusion between his presidential campaign on Russia was dividing the country, and he repeated his contention there was no such collusion.

"There's been no collusion between certainly myself and my campaign, but I can always speak for myself, and the Russians. Zero," Trump told reporters at the White House. "I think it divides the country."

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chris Reese

