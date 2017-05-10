Senate intelligence panel chief: Comey firing may slow Russia probe

File Photo: Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) speaks during a committee hearing titled "Disinformation: A Primer in Russian Active Measures and Influence Campaigns" at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 30, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey could temporarily delay the Senate Intelligence Committee's investigation into possible Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, its chairman said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, committee chairman Senator Richard Burr said he hoped to get the same level of cooperation from acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, but "an interruption in any of the access we have to documents and personnel would be harmful to our investigation. It wouldn't ... preclude us from coming to a conclusion, but it might delay us."