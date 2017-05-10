FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate Democrat Feinstein calls for independent FBI director
#Politics
May 9, 2017 / 10:25 PM / 3 months ago

Senate Democrat Feinstein calls for independent FBI director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) asks a question as former acting Attorney General Sally Yates testifies about potential Russian interference in the presidential election before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill, Washington, D.C., U.S. May 8, 2017.Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, the senior Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Tuesday said that the FBI director who would replace the fired James Comey, "must be strong and independent."

Feinstein said in a statement that President Donald Trump called her Tuesday afternoon to tell her that Comey was being removed from the top FBI job. When Trump announces a replacement, the nomination would be reviewed by the Judiciary Committee.

Reporting By Richard Cowan; editing by Grant McCool

