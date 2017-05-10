FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
FBI chief sought more funds for Russia probe days before he was fired: NYT
May 10, 2017 / 4:03 PM / 3 months ago

FBI chief sought more funds for Russia probe days before he was fired: NYT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former FBI Director James Comey had requested additional funding and personnel for the agency's probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election just days before he was fired, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

Comey, fired by President Donald Trump on Tuesday, had asked Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein last week for a significant boost in resources and later briefed U.S. lawmakers on the request, the New York Times said, citing three unnamed officials.

Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Frances Kerry

