Comey invited to testify at U.S. Senate next week

FILE PHOTO: FBI Director James Comey testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on "Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 3, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee has invited former FBI Director James Comey to testify at a closed hearing on Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the committee's chairman, Richard Burr, said.

The invitation was extended by Burr, a Republican, and Mark Warner, the panel's top Democrat. There was no immediate word on whether Comey, whom President Donald Trump dismissed from his position at the FBI on Tuesday, would appear.

Comey had been due to testify before the committee both publicly and behind closed doors on Thursday, but Acting Director Andrew McCabe will now appear at the committee's hearing on Worldwide Threats.