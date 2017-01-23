FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
FBI Director Comey, who angered Democrats, gets hug from Trump
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump's America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump's America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
January 22, 2017 / 9:39 PM / 7 months ago

FBI Director Comey, who angered Democrats, gets hug from Trump

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - FBI Director James Comey upset Democrats over the email drama that engulfed Democrat Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign. On Sunday, he got a hug from President Donald Trump.

It occurred at a reception for law enforcement and security officials in the White House Blue Room on Trump's second full day as president.

Trump saw Comey in the audience and called out to him. Comey then strode up to Trump, who shook his hand and gave him a hug.

"He's become more famous than me," Trump said with a chuckle.

Comey sent a letter to the U.S. Congress only days before the Nov. 8 election announcing that he was reinstating an investigation into whether Clinton mishandled classified information when she used a private email server while secretary of state from 2009 to 2012.

The FBI director announced a week later that he had reviewed a new batch of emails and decided there was no new indication that a prosecution was needed, but the political damage was already done.

Days after the election, Clinton privately blamed Comey for her shock defeat, telling donors that Trump was able to seize on both of Comey's announcements and use them to attack her.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Paul Simao

