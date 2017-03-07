FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No indication Trump does not support FBI head, White House spokesman says
March 7, 2017 / 7:58 PM / 5 months ago

No indication Trump does not support FBI head, White House spokesman says

Emily Stephenson

1 Min Read

FBI Director James Comey speaks during a ceremony to open the new FBI Boston Field Office in Chelsea, Massachusetts, U.S., March 7, 2017.Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House spokesman Sean Spicer said on Tuesday he had no reason to think President Donald Trump does not support Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey after a dispute over the president's claim without evidence that he was wiretapped last year.

"I have no reason to believe he doesn't" support Comey, Spicer told reporters. Comey challenged Trump's claim that former President Barack Obama's administration wiretapped him as part of its probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Tom Brown

