FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Kremlin says hopes Comey firing will not hurt Russia-U.S. ties
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
May 10, 2017 / 11:50 AM / 3 months ago

Kremlin says hopes Comey firing will not hurt Russia-U.S. ties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday it hoped that the firing of FBI Director James Comey would not affect Moscow's ties with Washington, saying it believed his dismissal had nothing to do with Russia.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday fired Comey, who had been leading an investigation into the Republican 2016 presidential campaign's possible collusion with Russia to influence the election outcome.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia hoped that Trump's move would not affect ties with the United States.

"This is an absolutely internal affair of the United States, this is a sovereign decision by the U.S. president, which has absolutely nothing to do, or should have nothing to do with the Russian Federation," Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.