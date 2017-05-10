FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says he fired FBI chief because he 'wasn't doing a good job'
May 10, 2017 / 3:48 PM / 3 months ago

Trump says he fired FBI chief because he 'wasn't doing a good job'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2017.Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he fired FBI Director James Comey because he was not doing a good job.

"He wasn’t doing a good job, very simply. He wasn’t doing a good job,” Trump told reporters at the Oval Office during a brief photo op as he met with Henry Kissinger, a former secretary of state.

Trump declined to answer further questions about the firing, which was announced on Tuesday and stunned Washington.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Frances Kerry

