Putin says Comey's firing will not impact U.S.-Russia relations: CBS

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives for an opening ceremony for the monument to the Governor General of Moscow between 1891 and 1905 Grand Duke Sergei Alexandrovich of Russia, in Moscow's Kremlin, Russia, May 4, 2017.

(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey, who was leading an investigation into possible Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election, will not impact relations between the two nations.

"There will be no effect," Putin told CBS News in a brief interview in the Russian city of Sochi. "Your question looks very funny for me. Don't be angry with me. We have nothing to do with that."