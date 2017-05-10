FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate Republican leader opposes new Russia investigation
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
May 10, 2017 / 2:09 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. Senate Republican leader opposes new Russia investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to reporters on following a policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. May 9, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate majority leader, Republican Mitch McConnell, said on Wednesday he did not support any additional investigation into whether Russia influenced the 2016 U.S. election, saying as he opened the Senate that it would "impede" probes already under way.

But the chamber's Democratic minority leader, Chuck Schumer, reiterated his calls for a special counsel to look into the matter. Schumer said the need was more urgent after Republican President Donald Trump abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

