Schumer urges delay in confirmation hearings, says reviews incomplete

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks with reporters after the weekly Senate Democratic caucus luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on Washington, U.S. January 4, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Monday pushed against rushing through confirmation hearings scheduled this week for at least seven of President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees, saying the nominees need a thorough vetting.

"Jamming all these hearings into one or two days, making members run from committee to committee, makes no sense," Schumer said in a speech. "It is only fair that they are given a thorough and thoughtful vetting."