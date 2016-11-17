WASHINGTON Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives have decided to pursue a short-term measure to keep the government funded at current levels until March in order to give incoming President-elect Donald Trump more of a say on budget and appropriations issues, lawmakers said on Thursday.

The decision, which surfaced as House Republicans prepared for a meeting the Vice President-elect Mike Pence, calls for replacing a funding measure that expires on Dec. 9 with a similar resolution that would run into March.

Representative Hal Rogers, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, said his staff would immediately begin working on the measure, known as a continuing resolution.

Rogers and another appropriations committee member, Representative Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania, said they were disappointed that House leaders had decided to end work on more comprehensive appropriations legislation, which they initially expected to pass before year end.

"While I’m disappointed that the Congress is not going to be able to complete our annual funding work this year, I am extremely hopeful that the new Congress and the new administration will finish these bills," Rogers said in a statement.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell and David Morgan; Editing by Bill Trott)