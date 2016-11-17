Obama says would support Trump moves to improve U.S. healthcare
BERLIN President Barack Obama said on Thursday he would support any move by President-elect Donald Trump to improve healthcare for Amercicans.
WASHINGTON Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives have decided to pursue a short-term measure to keep the government funded at current levels until March in order to give incoming President-elect Donald Trump more of a say on budget and appropriations issues, lawmakers said on Thursday.
The decision, which surfaced as House Republicans prepared for a meeting the Vice President-elect Mike Pence, calls for replacing a funding measure that expires on Dec. 9 with a similar resolution that would run into March.
Representative Hal Rogers, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, said his staff would immediately begin working on the measure, known as a continuing resolution.
Rogers and another appropriations committee member, Representative Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania, said they were disappointed that House leaders had decided to end work on more comprehensive appropriations legislation, which they initially expected to pass before year end.
"While I’m disappointed that the Congress is not going to be able to complete our annual funding work this year, I am extremely hopeful that the new Congress and the new administration will finish these bills," Rogers said in a statement.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell and David Morgan; Editing by Bill Trott)
MOSCOW Kremlin was expecting "signals" from the team of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in order to establish contacts with the future administration, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Thursday.
WASHINGTON Officials in the U.S. military's Central Command, which oversees combat operations in the Middle East and South Asia, were much more likely than counterparts elsewhere to believe superiors distorted or suppressed their analyses, according to a government intelligence survey.