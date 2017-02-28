FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McConnell says deep State Department budget cuts won't pass
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
February 28, 2017

McConnell says deep State Department budget cuts won't pass

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell speaks at the Jeffersontown Chamber of Commerce luncheon in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., February 22, 2017.Bryan Woolston

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said he would not back slashing State Department funding as the Trump administration is expected to propose, adding that deep cuts would not pass the legislative chamber.

Speaking to reporters, McConnell also said Republicans, who control both the Senate and the House of Representatives, are still not in agreement on a healthcare plan to replace Obamacare.

Reporting by Richard Cowan and David Morgan; Writing by Susan Heavey

