McConnell says deep State Department budget cuts won't pass

U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell speaks at the Jeffersontown Chamber of Commerce luncheon in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., February 22, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said he would not back slashing State Department funding as the Trump administration is expected to propose, adding that deep cuts would not pass the legislative chamber.

Speaking to reporters, McConnell also said Republicans, who control both the Senate and the House of Representatives, are still not in agreement on a healthcare plan to replace Obamacare.