FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Trump says evangelicals will love his Supreme Court pick: TV interview
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
January 27, 2017 / 7:55 PM / 7 months ago

Trump says evangelicals will love his Supreme Court pick: TV interview

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2016.Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday that evangelical Christians would love his choice to fill an open seat on the Supreme Court, adding that he is pretty certain who it will be but "not 100 percent."

"I think the person I pick will be big, big," Trump said, according to a partial transcript of a Christian Broadcasting Network interview set to air in full on Sunday. "I think evangelicals, Christians will love my pick."

Trump has said he would make his decision this week and announce it next Thursday.

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by David Alexander

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.