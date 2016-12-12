FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
House intelligence chairman: no benefit in opening new Russia hack probe
December 12, 2016 / 8:21 PM / 8 months ago

House intelligence chairman: no benefit in opening new Russia hack probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Representative Devin Nunes (R-CA) is on the transition team.Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee said on Monday his committee has been conducting "vigorous oversight" of the investigations into election-related cyber attacks and he did not see any benefit in opening more probes.

"At this time I do not see any benefit in opening further investigations, which would duplicate current committee oversight efforts and Intelligence Community inquiries," Representative Devin Nunes said in a statement.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
