Voters cast their votes during the U.S. presidential election in Elyria, Ohio, U.S. November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk/File Photo

WASHINGTON U.S. Republican President-elect Donald Trump on Monday reiterated his questions about U.S. intelligence reports that Russia intervened in the presidential election on his behalf through targeted hacking.

In two posts on Twitter, Trump also suggested that politics played a role in the reports that emerged late last week.

"Can you imagine if the election results were the opposite and WE tried to play the Russia/CIA card. It would be called conspiracy theory!" he wrote.

A second tweet said, "Unless you catch "hackers" in the act, it is very hard to determine who was doing the hacking. Why wasn't this brought up before election?"

